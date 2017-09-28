Violent Crime in U.S. Rises for Second Consecutive Year

Violent crime, including homicides, rose for the second consecutive year in 2016, driven by increases in a few urban centers including Baltimore, Chicago and Las Vegas, according to F.B.I. data released Monday.

Violent crimes increased nationally last year by 4.1 percent and homicides rose by 8.6 percent, one year after violence increased by 3.9 percent and homicides jumped by 10.8 percent. A total of 17,250 people were murdered in 2016, the F.B.I. said.

Police officials and criminologists continue to express puzzlement about the upsurge. The figures come against a backdrop of steady crime reductions nationally during the last 25 years.

“This is ominous,” said Mark Kleiman, a criminologist at New York University’s Marron Institute of Urban Management.