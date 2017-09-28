Newsvine

SomeDude68.

About America needs a reboot! Articles: 2 Seeds: 619 Comments: 13824 Since: Aug 2011

Violent Crime in U.S. Rises for Second Consecutive Year

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by SomeDude68. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Thu Sep 28, 2017 2:22 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Violent crime, including homicides, rose for the second consecutive year in 2016, driven by increases in a few urban centers including Baltimore, Chicago and Las Vegas, according to F.B.I. data released Monday.

Violent crimes increased nationally last year by 4.1 percent and homicides rose by 8.6 percent, one year after violence increased by 3.9 percent and homicides jumped by 10.8 percent. A total of 17,250 people were murdered in 2016, the F.B.I. said.

Police officials and criminologists continue to express puzzlement about the upsurge. The figures come against a backdrop of steady crime reductions nationally during the last 25 years.

“This is ominous,” said Mark Kleiman, a criminologist at New York University’s Marron Institute of Urban Management.

“What you worry about is that the trend is broken, and the numbers are going to go back up. A 20 percent increase in homicides over the past two years is not trivial. We’ve got what looks like a serious problem here.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor