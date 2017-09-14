Newsvine

SomeDude68.

About America needs a reboot! Articles: 2 Seeds: 617 Comments: 13784 Since: Aug 2011

Approximately 5,000 Bicycles Abandoned at 'Leave No Trace' Burning Man Event

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by SomeDude68. View Original Article: Daily Timewaster
Seeded on Thu Sep 14, 2017 3:17 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The haunting photo by Logan Mirto shows some of the estimated 5,000 bicycles left by Burners who couldn't be bothered to take their sand cruisers home.

One commenter said that the image looked like "Amsterdam Central in a dust storm."

The mass littering of two-wheelers was condemned by other, more conscientious Burners, who admonished their brethren and reminded them of the Burning Man credo "leave no trace."

"If you left your bike @ Burning Man.... you are a {insert foul name here}!! Come on folks, we can do better!" wrote Jeffrey Pankey on Facebook.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor