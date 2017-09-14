Approximately 5,000 Bicycles Abandoned at 'Leave No Trace' Burning Man Event

The haunting photo by Logan Mirto shows some of the estimated 5,000 bicycles left by Burners who couldn't be bothered to take their sand cruisers home.

One commenter said that the image looked like "Amsterdam Central in a dust storm."

The mass littering of two-wheelers was condemned by other, more conscientious Burners, who admonished their brethren and reminded them of the Burning Man credo "leave no trace."