Blood-Sucking Tick, Carrying Killer Disease, Sparks Panic After it VANISHES at Press Conference — Warning of its Dangers

Officials and reporters desperately tried to recover the deadly beast at the event in southwest Japan.

Officials from the Miyazaki Prefectural Government brought the live beast along with a dead insect to the event in southwest Japan.

But when the dangerous tick was laid out on a table it managed to scuttle away prompting a dramatic search which failed to recover the arachnid.

The room was then showered with insecticide in a bid to stop the fanged beast.

Miyazaki Governor Shunji Kono apologised for the embarrassing incident today.

He said: “We should have been more careful about safety management as the prefecture is in a position to alert its people.

The news conference was held after several residents were struck down with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or SFTS, which the tick carries, reports the Japan Times.

The slippery tick reportedly vanished when an official tried to pick it up with tweezers.