Equifax Says Cyberattack May Have Hit 143 Million U.S. Customers - Breach Exposed Social-Security, Credit Card Numbers, and More

Equifax Inc. said its systems were struck by a cyberattack that may have affected about 143 million U.S. customers of the credit reporting agency.

Intruders accessed names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and driver’s license numbers, Equifax said in a statement. Credit card numbers for about 209,000 consumers were also accessed, the company said.

The company set up a website, www.equifaxsecurity2017.com, that consumers can use to determine whether their information was compromised. It’s also offering free credit-file monitoring and identify-theft protection.

  • The incident exposes the risk of consumers’ personal data being available online.

