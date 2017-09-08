Three Equifax Managers Sold Stock Before Massive Cyber Hack of 143 Million Customers Was Made Public

Three Equifax Inc. senior executives sold shares worth almost $1.8 million in the days after the company discovered a security breach that may have compromised information on about 143 million U.S. consumers.

Equifax said in the statement that intruders accessed names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and driver’s-license numbers, as well as credit-card numbers for about 209,000 consumers. The incident ranks among the largest cybersecurity breaches in history.

Equifax shares plummeted 8 percent after the public was informed.

The credit-reporting service said late Thursday in a statement that it discovered the intrusion on July 29.

Three days later, Chief Financial Officer John Gamble sold shares worth $946,374, Joseph Loughran, president of U.S. information solutions sold stock worth $584,099, and Rodolfo Ploder, President of Workforce Solutions, sold $250,458 of stock.