Three Equifax Managers Sold Stock Before Massive Cyber Hack of 143 Million Customers Was Made Public

Seeded by SomeDude68. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBloomberg.com
Seeded on Fri Sep 8, 2017 3:35 AM
Three Equifax Inc. senior executives sold shares worth almost $1.8 million in the days after the company discovered a security breach that may have compromised information on about 143 million U.S. consumers.

Equifax said in the statement that intruders accessed names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and driver’s-license numbers, as well as credit-card numbers for about 209,000 consumers. The incident ranks among the largest cybersecurity breaches in history.

  • Equifax shares plummeted 8 percent after the public was informed.

The credit-reporting service said late Thursday in a statement that it discovered the intrusion on July 29.

Three days later, Chief Financial Officer John Gamble sold shares worth $946,374, Joseph Loughran, president of U.S. information solutions sold stock worth $584,099, and Rodolfo Ploder, President of Workforce Solutions, sold $250,458 of stock.

  • None of the filings lists these transactions as being part of 10b5-1 pre-scheduled trading plans.

