FBI, Homeland Security Warn of More 'Antifa' Attacks

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitico
Seeded on Fri Sep 1, 2017 6:05 AM
Confidential documents call the anarchists that seek to counter white supremacists ‘domestic terrorists.’

Previously unreported documents disclose that by April 2016, authorities believed that “anarchist extremists” were the primary instigators of violence at public rallies against a range of targets.

  • Some of the DHS and FBI intelligence reports began flagging the antifa protesters before the election.

Some of the antifa activists have gone overseas to train and fight with fellow anarchist organizations, including two Turkey-based groups fighting the Islamic State, according to interviews and internet postings.

Several state law enforcement officials said that all of those accelerating factors have come to pass. And recent FBI and DHS reports confirm they are actively monitoring “conduct deemed potentially suspicious and indicative of terrorist activity” by antifa groups.

