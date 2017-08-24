Mayor of Venice Says ANYONE Who Shouts 'Allahu Akbar' in His City Will Be Shot by Snipers

Venice's right-wing mayor has ordered police to shoot ANYONE who shouts 'Allahu Akbar' - rather than risk a terror attack.

“If anyone runs into St Mark’s Square shouting ‘Allahu Akhbar’, we will take him down."

Luigi Brugnaro claims the Italian tourist hotspot is safer than Barcelona - where 14 people died being run down by a terrorist - saying that, "in contrast, we keep our guard up". Police in Venice have been ordered to take no risks - and fire on suspected terrorists.

Video has subsequently emerged of the left-wing mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, rushing up to Brugnaro after the speech shouting "Allahu Akbar!" and laughing.

Left-wing mayor, Nardella has since taken to Facebook to apologize for his actions.