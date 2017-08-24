Newsvine

SomeDude68.

About America needs a reboot! Articles: 2 Seeds: 614 Comments: 13723 Since: Aug 2011

Mayor of Venice Says ANYONE Who Shouts 'Allahu Akbar' in His City Will Be Shot by Snipers

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by SomeDude68. View Original Article: Mirror.co.uk
Seeded on Thu Aug 24, 2017 9:56 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Venice's right-wing mayor has ordered police to shoot ANYONE who shouts 'Allahu Akbar' - rather than risk a terror attack.

“If anyone runs into St Mark’s Square shouting ‘Allahu Akhbar’, we will take him down."

Luigi Brugnaro claims the Italian tourist hotspot is safer than Barcelona - where 14 people died being run down by a terrorist - saying that, "in contrast, we keep our guard up". Police in Venice have been ordered to take no risks - and fire on suspected terrorists.

Video has subsequently emerged of the left-wing mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, rushing up to Brugnaro after the speech shouting "Allahu Akbar!" and laughing.

Left-wing mayor, Nardella has since taken to Facebook to apologize for his actions.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor