Christopher Columbus Monument Vandalized in Baltimore

A monument in Baltimore, to Christopher Columbus — believed to be the first one erected to the Italian explorer in America — was vandalized.

A video posted to YouTube on Monday by a user named “Popular Resistance” shows a man striking the base of the monument near Herring Run Park repeatedly with a sledgehammer. Another person holds a sign that reads: “Racism, tear it down.” Another sign is taped to the monument reading: “The future is racial and economic justice.”

Police are searching for information about the men in the video, as well as whoever filmed it.

“We want to inform people it is a crime to destroy property. And if the person is identified who is responsible for this, they will be prosecuted,” said police spokesman T.J. Smith.

The narrator of the video, who says his name is Ty, calls Christopher Columbus a “genocidal terrorist.”