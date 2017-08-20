Newsvine

Man Stabbed After Haircut Gets Him Mistaken for a Neo-Nazi

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNew York Post
Sun Aug 20, 2017
This Colorado man is avowedly not a neo-Nazi. But his long-on-top, buzzed-on-the-sides haircut got him mistaken for one — and nearly stabbed to death by a confused anti-fascist.

Joshua Witt, 26, escaped his brush with hairdo-doom with a defensive slice to the hand and three stitches. “Apparently, my haircut is considered a neo-Nazi statement,” he told The Post Saturday, as his account on Facebook garnered 20,000 shares.

Witt says he’d just pulled in to the parking lot of the Steak ’n Shake in Sheridan, Colo., and was opening his car door.

“All I hear is, ‘Are you one of them neo-Nazis?’ as this dude is swinging a knife up over my car door at me,” he said.

“I was more in shock because I was just getting a milkshake.”

