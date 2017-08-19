'Goy, Bye!' 'White Flight' HuffPost Loses the Plot, Turns Bannon Departure into Race War

HuffPost, the left-wing online tabloid formerly known as the Huffington Post, depicted White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon’s departure with a series racially and religiously-charged headlines.

“GOY, BYE!” the HuffPost homepage screamed with a picture of the former Breitbart News Chairman splashed behind.

“Goy” is a Yiddish word meaning “nation,” commonly used to refer to gentiles. It is not, on its own, necessarily a term of derision, but can be a derogatory way of referring to non-Jews.

The context here, gleefully celebrating the departure of a Christian White House staffer, is hardly a term of endearment.

There is a suggestion that Bannon’s departure is a part of an ethnic and sectarian victory over white gentiles, rather than a reshuffling of White House staff. Alternately, the headline evokes anti-Semitic themes of Jewish control.

The Huffington Post later took down “Goy, Bye!” and replaced it with “White Flight.”