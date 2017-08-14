Newsvine

Scientists Discover 91 Volcanoes Below Antarctic Ice Sheet

The Guardian
Seeded on Mon Aug 14, 2017 3:24 AM
This is in addition to 47 already known about and eruption would melt more ice in region affected by climate change.

  • Volcanic eruptions may not reach the surface but could melt the ice from beneath and drastically destabilize it.

Scientists have uncovered the largest volcanic region on Earth – two kilometers below the surface of the vast ice sheet that covers west Antarctica.

The project, by Edinburgh University researchers, has revealed almost 100 volcanoes – with the highest as tall as the Eiger, which stands at almost 4,000 meters in Switzerland.

Geologists say this huge region is likely to dwarf that of east Africa’s volcanic ridge, currently rated the densest concentration of volcanoes in the world.

