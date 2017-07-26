Traces of Controversial "Roundup" Herbicide Are Found in Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream

A growing number of foods commonly found in kitchens across America have tested positive for glyphosate, the herbicide that is the main ingredient in the popular consumer pesticide Roundup, which is widely used in agriculture.

The Organic Consumers Association announced Tuesday that it found traces of glyphosate in 10 of 11 samples of the company’s ice creams.

The levels of glyphosate found in Ben & Jerry’s ice creams are small, according to government regulators and the scientist who did the testing.

Consumer groups around the country, including the Organic Consumers Association, have begun raising awareness of glyphosate in food, because some studies have linked it to a variety of diseases. The International Agency for Research on Cancer, a unit of the World Health Organization, declared this year that it “probably” could cause some cancers.

Ronnie Cummins, a founder of the Organic Consumers Association, said the amount of glyphosate found in Ben & Jerry’s ice cream would not violate any regulations: “Not everyone agrees with the acceptable levels governments have set. And, anyway, would you want to be eating this stuff at all?”