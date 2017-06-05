Bill Maher Says,

Comedian and talk show host Bill Maher has merited the ire of social media for using a racial slur Friday night (June 2) during an interview on his show Real Time With Bill Maher. And while the 61-year-old alleges he was joking, many online didn’t find his comments LOL worthy, resulting in an overwhelming “It’s a no for me, dawg” from the general population.

“I’ve got to get to Nebraska more,” Maher replied. “You’re welcome. We’d love to have you work in the fields with us,” Sen. Sasse suggested. “Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house nig*er,” Maher said.

It didn’t take long for social media to react to Maher’s joke with many referring to the comments as insensitive and another example of the host crossing the line.