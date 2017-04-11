2 Adults and 1 Child Dead, 1 Student Critically Injured in Shooting at San Bernardino Elementary School

The shooting appeared to stem from a domestic violence dispute involving the shooter and teacher, Garcia said.

Police said Anderson came to the special needs classroom, comprised of first and fourth graders, armed with a .357 revolver and opened fire on Smith. He reloaded his handgun at least one time, and used the last round to take his own life, police said.

"Our hearts are broken," said San Bernardino School District Superintendent Dr. Dale Marsden. "This is truly tragic."

Hold each other, that's all we can do," said a parent who spoke to NBC4. "I'm probably going to cry like a baby. I don't care, I just want to hug my child."