Uber Driver Shares Epic Tale of How She Picked Up Her Boyfriend's 'Side Chick' at the Airport. And Delivers Her, to Him.

Uber Driver Delivers Her Boyfriend’s Mistress, to His House from Airport. Imagine His Surprise!

She Tweets the Whole Thing.

Warning: Coarse language.

HERE is a modern day tragedy that would make Shakespeare proud.

An Uber driver from Florida named Bree has revealed how she inadvertently drove her boyfriend’s mistress to his house.

Twitter user @Msixelaa took to the social media platform on Tuesday — an hour after the incident occurred — to tell how she was working a shift for the ride-sharing company when she picked a woman up from the airport.

Her retelling of the story has since gone viral.

Strap in. Things are about to get awkward...