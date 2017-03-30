These Hispanic contractors offered to build Trump’s border wall. Then the death threats began.

They’ve received death threats and had profanities and rocks hurled at them. One company’s tractor was stolen.

For the few Hispanic-owned construction firms daring to bid on building a piece of President Trump’s border wall, this is the emotional price of doing business.

Evangelista-Ysasaga, whose grandparents emigrated from Mexico, said he fielded five death threats one morning alone this week from “random people calling into the office and just screaming.”

Every sovereign nation has a duty to defend its borders, he told callers. Unfortunately, he said, a “certain segment” of American Latinos have cast supporters of the border wall as “racist.”

“Work is work. I’m not a big fan of how Lady Gaga dresses but if I’m a tailor and she wants me to make her a dress, I will make a dress.”

Of the approximately 200 companies that have responded to the federal government’s two requests for proposals for a solid concrete border wall and another wall design, at least 32 companies are Hispanic-owned, according to a Washington Post analysis of a federal database. The deadline for proposals has been extended to April 4.

“Employees are happy to know there’s a possibility for work, whether they are Hispanic or not,” Burgos said.

“We’ve picked a very hot-button project to be involved in but at the end of the day, it is our hope that once we secure our border, we can finally pass comprehensive immigration reform,” Evangelista-Ysasaga said.