Illegal El Salvador Migrant MS-13 Gang Members Drugged and Raped a 14-year-old Houston Girl

Illegal El Salvador migrant gang members with a Satanic shrine in their apartment 'kidnapped, drugged and raped a 14-year-old Houston girl and murdered another to appease insulted demon'
- Miguel Alvarez-Flores, 22, and Diego Hernandez-Rivera, 18, charged in sick plot
- MS-13 gang members kidnapped two teenage girls for weeks
- The pair of illegal immigrants from El Salvador were living in Houston area
- Gang leader called himself 'Diabolical'
- Killed one of the teens after she insulted and destroyed demon shrine, cops say
- The other girl, 14, kidnapped on her way home from school in early February
- She told cops she was drugged and brutally raped repeatedly
- Pair held her down and gave her a Grim Reaper tattoo
- The Gangbangers both smiled and waved to cameras in courtroom
- Hours earlier, 13 members of the same gang were arrested in New York for allegedly killing three high school students