Illegal El Salvador Migrant MS-13 Gang Members Drugged and Raped a 14-year-old Houston Girl

Illegal El Salvador migrant gang members with a Satanic shrine in their apartment 'kidnapped, drugged and raped a 14-year-old Houston girl and murdered another to appease insulted demon'

Miguel Alvarez-Flores, 22, and Diego Hernandez-Rivera, 18, charged in sick plot

MS-13 gang members kidnapped two teenage girls for weeks

The pair of illegal immigrants from El Salvador were living in Houston area

Gang leader called himself 'Diabolical'

Killed one of the teens after she insulted and destroyed demon shrine, cops say

The other girl, 14, kidnapped on her way home from school in early February

She told cops she was drugged and brutally raped repeatedly

Pair held her down and gave her a Grim Reaper tattoo

The Gangbangers both smiled and waved to cameras in courtroom

Hours earlier, 13 members of the same gang were arrested in New York for allegedly killing three high school students