Illegal El Salvador Migrant MS-13 Gang Members Drugged and Raped a 14-year-old Houston Girl

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONthe Mail online
Seeded on Fri Mar 3, 2017 6:32 AM
Illegal El Salvador migrant gang members with a Satanic shrine in their apartment 'kidnapped, drugged and raped a 14-year-old Houston girl and murdered another to appease insulted demon'

  • Miguel Alvarez-Flores, 22, and Diego Hernandez-Rivera, 18, charged in sick plot
  • MS-13 gang members kidnapped two teenage girls for weeks
  • The pair of illegal immigrants from El Salvador were living in Houston area 
  • Gang leader called himself 'Diabolical'
  • Killed one of the teens after she insulted and destroyed demon shrine, cops say
  • The other girl, 14, kidnapped on her way home from school in early February
  • She told cops she was drugged and brutally raped repeatedly
  • Pair held her down and gave her a Grim Reaper tattoo
  • The Gangbangers both smiled and waved to cameras in courtroom 
  • Hours earlier, 13 members of the same gang were arrested in New York for allegedly killing three high school students 

