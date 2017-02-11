Newsvine

'Puff, Puff, Pass' : How Dolphins are using Blowfish to get high!

In what can only be described as a youngster doing the 'puff, puff, pass', West Australian dolphins may be using blowfish - or 'blowies' - to get high, scientists have found.

Murdoch University researcher Krista Nicholson, who monitors dolphins occupying the Peel-Harvey coastal waters off Mandurah, said there were several records of them interacting with blowfish in estuaries and coastal waters around the world.

A BBC documentary, Dolphins - Spy in the Pod, filmed them chewing on a blowie and "passing the puffer fish around", she said.

According to the documentary, small doses of the toxin have a narcotic effect and the program considered it as recreational drug use by dolphins.

