Esteban Santiago, Shooter: Full Story & Must-See Details

Esteban Santiago has been identified as the man who shot multiple people at the Fort Lauderdale airport. NBC New York reports that he is a 26-year-old man who was born in New Jersey. He was born in March 1990.

Esteban lived in Anchorage, AK from 2014 to 2016. Court records that the DailyBeast pulled show that he has a criminal record there for minor driving infractions, including driving with a broken taillight and for driving without insurance.

In January 2016, Santiago was charged with two misdemeanor crimes: fourth-degree assault and damage of property over $50.