Obama Sets NEW Record for Regulations, 527 Pages in Just One Day

President Obama has just set a new record for rules and regulations, his administration spitting out 527 pages worth in just one day, as he races to put his fingerprint on virtually every corner of American life and business.

According to the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the administration has just shattered the old record for pages of regulations and rules published by the in-house journal, the Federal Register.

At 81,640 total pages for 2016, it ranks first and 235 pages more than all of those published in 2010, the previous record, also President Obama's.

What's more, there are still about 26 working days left in the year.

Obama called on President-elect Trump to make good on campaign promises and cut regulations.