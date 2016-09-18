Newsvine

Police Say MN, Mall Stabbing Suspect Referenced Allah Before Attacking Victims

A man suspected of stabbing eight people in a shopping mall in the central Minnesota town of St. Cloud on Saturday made references to Allah before attacking his victims, police said.

“That individual made some references to Allah, and we have confirmed that he asked at least one person if they were Muslim before he assaulted them,” Mr. Anderson said.

Seven victims had already been released by the time the police chief held his press conference just after midnight local time, with the last being treated at a local hospital for injuries that aren't life threatening.

