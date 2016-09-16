DNC Leak From Guccifer 2.0 Reveals 'Pay To Play' Corruption

Another DNC leak from hacker Guccifer 2.0 appears to reveal a “pay to play” scheme among Democratic National Committee (DNC) donors and staff, with the largest donors often receiving high-level positions in the administration of President Barack Obama.

The DNC leak has been widely circulated by the organization Wikileaks, which calls for transparency in government. This latest leak is said to be the work of an anonymous hacker who goes by the online moniker of Guccifer 2.0.

The DNC leak documents reveal a tie between high-level donors and appointments to the United States government, particularly ambassadorships. True Activist has published a partial list of these donors and their appointments. In one case, donor Mathew Barzun gave more than $3.5 million to the DNC, and he was later appointed as United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom. In another, donor Charlie Rivkin gave over $2.5 million, and he was appointed as the Ambassador to France. Later, he was appointed as an Assistant Secretary of State. - The appointments were not limited to ambassadorships.

The DNC leak also includes emails that suggest that the system of rewarding top donors with government positions was well known and widespread.