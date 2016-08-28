ISIS video shows British jihadist in Syria - Chilling video shows five young boys carrying out brutal executions

The white British ISIS child executioner: Horrific propaganda video appears to show blue-eyed boy with jihadi fighter name 'Abu Abdullah Al-Britani' shooting a prisoner in the head in Syria.

Chilling video shows five young boys carrying out executions of prisoners with handguns

One of the boys is identified as Abu Abdullah al-Britani, aged around 12 and appears to be fluent in Arabic and comfortable with firearms

One of the youngsters makes a blood-curdling shriek in Arabic and slaps one of the terrified captives on his shaved head before they raise their guns and kill the five men, 'atheist' Kurdish fighters who were captured during a battle.

He then calls for the takbir and the other boys shout in unison - Allahu Akbar (God is Great) before raising their pistols to the sky and shooting the prisoners.

ISIS has been increasingly using child soldiers - known as the 'Cubs of the Caliphate' amid speculation it is running low on manpower as it retreats from positions in Syria and Iraq and falls back on its stronghold, around Raqqa.

The Quilliam Foundation reported this year that around 50 British children are 'growing up on jihad' and being groomed to become ISIS fighters.

ISIS is now using an unprecedented number of children – dubbed 'Cubs of the Caliphate' – to launch devastating suicide attacks throughout the region and beyond.