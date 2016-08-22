As Homeless Find Refuge in Forests, 'Anger Is Palpable' in Nearby Towns

Colorado — Gerald Babbitt lives in these woods, in a pop-up trailer on cinder blocks that he bought for $250. His toilet is a bucket, and when he and his wife need to refill their water jugs, they drive their creaky green Jeep a mile down the mountain and into town. Most people are kind, but the other day someone called them “homeless vagrant beggars,” Mr. Babbitt said.

“Yes, we’re homeless,” he said, sitting in the shade of his camper here in the Arapaho National Forest. “No, we’re not vagrants. No, we’re not beggars. We just barely are making it.

For thousands of homeless people and hard-up wanderers, they have become a retreat of last resort. Forest law enforcement officers say they are seeing more dislocated people living off the land.