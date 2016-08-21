IS Child Bomber Kills at Least 51 People at Wedding, in Turkey

A suicide bomber as young as 12 killed at least 51 people at a wedding in Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday, pointing the finger at the Islamic State group.

Erdogan said Saturday's blast in Gaziantep near the Syria border "was the result of a suicide bomber aged between 12 and 14 who either detonated (the bomb) or others detonated it."

As hundreds waited to say their final goodbye, some voiced anger at what they perceived to be the government's failure to prevent the attack.

Erdogan said such attacks aimed to sow division between Turkey's different groups including Arabs, Kurds and Turkmen and to "spread incitement along ethnic and religious lines".

Many jihadists see Kurds as one of their main enemies, with Kurdish militias playing a significant role in the fight against IS on the ground in Syria.