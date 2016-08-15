Milwaukee Crowd Turns Violent After Police Fatally Shoot Armed Man

Police said the victim, 23, was armed with a handgun and shot dead by an officer after fleeing a traffic stop on Milwaukee's north side Saturday afternoon.

Hours later angry crowds — estimated at around 100 people — took to the streets, smashing a police car and setting fire to another. One officer was injured by a flying brick; a gas station and auto-parts store were set alight. Police said gunshots were heard.

Police said the man shot had a "lengthy arrest record" and was carrying a semiautomatic handgun reported stolen in a burglary in Waukesha in March.

Aerial video, shot by NBC station WTMJ, showed a building at a gas station burning to the ground. A second fire broke out at an O'Reilly Auto Parts store less than a little less than mile away from the shooting.

WTMJ said it pulled its reporters from the scene due to threats of physical violence from some in the crowd. The Journal-Sentinel reported that one of its journalists was thrown to the ground and punched.