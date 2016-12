One of the world’s largest flowers, Amorphophallus titanum takes around a decade to bloom and promptly dies two days later in a foul-smelling crescendo.

On Friday morning, visitors to New York’s botanical garden in the Bronx gathered together and began to sniff. They were there to witness one of the world’s largest and smelliest flowers – Amorphophallus titanum, also known as the corpse flower – bloom.