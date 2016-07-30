He's a Skydiver Working With a Net, But No Parachute - from 25,000 feet!

He's made 18,000 parachute jumps, helped train some of the world's most elite skydivers, done some of the stunts for "Ironman 3." But the plunge Luke Aikins knows he'll be remembered for is the one he's making without a parachute. Or a wingsuit.

Or anything, really, other than the clothes he'll be wearing when he jumps out of an airplane at 25,000 feet this weekend, attempting to become the first person to land safely on the ground in a net.

And, no, you don't have to tell Aikins it sounds crazy. He knows that.