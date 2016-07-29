Rotting Corpse floating Where Olympic Athletes Will Compete. Athletes Being Told to 'Close Their Mouths'

Rio will be most shambolic games ever.

Rotting corpses have been spotted floating at the rat-­infested sailing and wind-surfing venue as officials try to clean it up before the opening ceremony a week today.

Swimmers and sailors have been warned not to open their mouths when competing in case they pick up infections from waters poisoned by human excrement, and other things.

Meanwhile the Olympians’ “Disneyland for Athletes” accommodation has been rendered virtually uninhabitable by a putrid open sewer gushing through the village.

Visitor numbers are set to be hugely down on previous Games with more than a million tickets still unsold. And tourists, along with many high profile competitors, have been scared off by threats of terrorism and the Zika virus.

The country is battling spiraling murder rates, a presidential impeachment scandal and its deepest recession since the 1930s. Security has been massively ramped up following a string of incidents.