Black Lives Matter Literally Orders all 'White People to the 'Back' of Protest

While the Democratic National Convention was making headlines Tuesday, a group of Black Lives Matter protesters took to the streets in Philadelphia to protest recent police-involved shootings of black men.

But there was one moment in particular that is making waves on social media: one activist attempted to segregate reporters based on their race.

“Take your rightful positions, and get behind us.”

“White media get to the back! Black media come to the front!” the demonstrator shouted into a microphone.

When white members of the media did not immediately comply with her surreal request, the activist singled them out, telling the crowd that protesters are “not afraid to put people out.”

“Excuse me, sir!” she yelled. “Somebody needs to tell this person to get to the back. Go! Somebody needs to tell these folks to get to the back! We are not afraid to put people out!”

Throughout the rant, she said she “need[s] all white people to move back,” telling them to “take your rightful positions, and get behind us.” She also offered this instruction to fellow Black Lives Matter protesters: ”Y’all see any white folks, direct them to the back of the crowd.”

“You do not have a say up in here,” she told white people at one point.

“White people to the back! Black people to the front!” she repeated again at the end of her remarks.