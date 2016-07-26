New Zealand Athlete Claims He Was Kidnapped by Police and Robbed in Rio

Jason Lee, a New Zealand national jiu-jitsu champion, said he was pulled over by two armed police officers, who told him they were doing a routine search for drugs and weapons.

Police said Lee would be arrested if he didn’t pay 2000 Brazilian Reais (around $610), according to Stuff.

But he didn’t have enough cash so the police forced him into one of the officer's cars, Lee explained. "At this point I acknowledged to myself that I've completely backed myself into a corner,” Lee told Stuff.

After Lee withdrew the cash and gave the police the money, he was released.

“You can't say anything to anyone about this, not a word,” the police said, according to Lee, but he told Stuff that he reported it to the Tourist Police the same night.