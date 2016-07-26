Newsvine

Hollande: Deadly Church Attack in France Carried Out in Name of Islamic State (IS)

A deadly hostage-taking at a Catholic church in Normandy, in which a priest was killed and another person seriously wounded, was a terror attack committed in the name of ISIS, French President Francois Hollande has said.

Speaking to journalists in the northern French town of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, where two men took five people hostage during morning Mass Tuesday, Hollande said the attack was a "cowardly assassination" carried out by "by two terrorists in the name of Daesh" -- another name for ISIS.

Speaking to reporters, Hollande said: "Daesh has declared war on us. We have to win that war."

