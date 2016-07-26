Suicide Bomber in Ansbach, Germany pledged allegiance to ISIS

Ansbach, Germany (CNN) - The Syrian suicide bomber who injured 15 people in a Sunday night attack on a music festival in Ansbach, Germany, left behind a video pledging allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann said Monday.

In the video left on a mobile phone, the 27-year-old Syrian announced his threat to carry out an attack "as an act of revenge against Germans, because they obstruct Islam," Herrmann told a press conference.

The man said the attack would be committed in the name of Allah as retaliation for the killing of Muslims.

The bomber, who has not been named, was killed. "I believe that after this video we cannot doubt that this attack was an Islamist terror attack," Herrmann said.