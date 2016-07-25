USA's B61 Nuclear Bomb Stockpile in Turkey – A Worry Due to Recent Coup Attempt

Coup attempt in Turkey raises a nuclear concern at US air base

The Incirlik Air Force Base in Turkey was an operational center of the attempted coup. It is also America’s largest foreign stockpile of nuclear weapons.

Several dozen B61 thermonuclear warheads.

The base has been a linchpin in Nato’s southern flank for more than half a century, the staging ground for US anti-terrorism missions and the fight against Islamic State.

Security remains at the highest level. Electrical power was restored Friday after a weeklong blackout that strained living conditions at the base. The 3,000 US service personnel stationed there have been ordered to remain inside the gates. Hundreds of dependents were sent home months ago because of fears of a terrorist attack.

The base was an operational centre of the attempted coup. Its commander and his subordinates were arrested on suspicion of trying to overthrow the Turkish government, leaving junior officers in control. The developments have shocked US military experts who say they demonstrate a worrying level of instability in Turkey’s military command close to the B61s.

The nearly 12-foot-long weapons have devices that are supposed to prevent unauthorized detonation, but experts are divided on the effectiveness of those controls.

Unlike the strategic weapons that the US deploys in missile silos, submarines and intercontinental bombers, the B61s at Incirlik are typical bomb-type weapons that can be dropped from aircraft at low altitude in the battlefield.