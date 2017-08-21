Newsvine

Europe's Most Wanted Man Shot Dead: Las Ramblas Terrorist Gunned Down Screaming, "Allahu Akbar".

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONthe Mail online
The Las Ramblas terrorist who killed 13 people when he deliberately rammed a van into pedestrians in Barcelona has been shot dead at a vineyard, 28 miles west of the city, in a dramatic showdown with police.

Younes Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan national, became Europe's most wanted man after he ploughed a van into pedestrians on Thursday.

He escaped the scene on foot before hi-jacking a car, stabbing its driver to death and ramming into a police blockade near Sant Just Desvern, outside Barcelona.

He spent four days in hiding before today being spotted by a Catalan vineyard owner in the town of Subirats.

Armed units were scrambled before confronting Abouyaaquob who was wearing what appeared to be a suicide vest. He died in a hail of bullets while yelling 'Allahu Akbar'.

 

