Manhunt Widens for Ringleader in Barcelona Terror Attack

BARCELONA, Spain — Spanish authorities pressed their search Saturday for the supposed ringleader of an Islamic extremist cell that carried out vehicle attacks in Barcelona and a seaside resort, as they looked into links among the Moroccan cell members.

One of the main suspects in the attacks, Younes Abouyaaquoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan, was believed to be at large. His name figures on a list of four main suspects sought in the attack.

The French official said Spain had flagged a rented van that was believed to have crossed the border to the north.