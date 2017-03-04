Newsvine

Senators warn: FBI, other agencies work in buildings owned by China

Sat Mar 4, 2017
Federal officials are putting sensitive materials in foreign-owned buildings, making them vulnerable to cyber-attack and espionage, senators warned Friday.

Their alarm bells were set off by a report that said the General Services Administration has been placing FBI agents and other "high-security" government officials in buildings owned by foreign entities in China and other countries.

The GSA didn't tell the tenants, according to the government report, so the officials aren't taking addition security precautions.

