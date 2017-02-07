The Mars rover just sent back data that has scientists completely stumped about water on Mars

The Curiosity rover has been cruising around on Mars since late 2012, so you’d think that scientists would have a pretty good handle on the kind of data it’s been sending back by now.

However, some of the latest readings the rover has taken are totally contradicting many of the theories scientists have about Mars, and most notably when and how liquid water existed on its surface.

In short, Mars researchers just had their best and brightest theory about how liquid water existed on the planet’s surface, shot in the foot.