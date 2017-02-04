Newsvine

SomeDude68.

About America needs a reboot! Articles: 2 Seeds: 579 Comments: 13026 Since: Aug 2011

TERROR AT THE LOUVRE - Dramatic moment soldiers shoot terrorist after he 'stabbed' trooper while shouting 'Allahu Akbar'

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by SomeDude68. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Sun Newspaper Online
Seeded on Sat Feb 4, 2017 1:31 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The attacker was blasted five times at the iconic Paris gallery this morning when he yelled “Allahu Akbar” while brandishing a machete and two knives.

The head of Paris police has confirmed that a paratrooper was "lightly wounded" in the suspected terror attack. A second soldier then unloaded several rounds into the attacker's torso and legs.

He added: "We are dealing with an attack from an individual who was clearly aggressive and represented a direct threat, and whose comments lead us to believe that he wished to carry out a terrorist incident.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor