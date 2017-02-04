TERROR AT THE LOUVRE - Dramatic moment soldiers shoot terrorist after he 'stabbed' trooper while shouting 'Allahu Akbar'

The attacker was blasted five times at the iconic Paris gallery this morning when he yelled “Allahu Akbar” while brandishing a machete and two knives.

The head of Paris police has confirmed that a paratrooper was "lightly wounded" in the suspected terror attack. A second soldier then unloaded several rounds into the attacker's torso and legs.

He added: "We are dealing with an attack from an individual who was clearly aggressive and represented a direct threat, and whose comments lead us to believe that he wished to carry out a terrorist incident.