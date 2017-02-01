North African Youth Gangs Attack Chinese Migrants in Paris Streets Amid Rising Tension

GANGS of North African youths have terrified Chinese migrants amid complaints they have become 'too rich'.

The streets of Paris have erupted into inter-migrant strife as North African youths have targeted 'rich' Chinese migrants amid growing tensions.

Police in France recorded more than 200 attacks specifically on Chinese immigrants last year, from hostile migrant gangs.

This comes amid a growing perception that recent migrants from North Africa have become "too demanding" and consider themselves "victims" who deserve pity.

Contrary to this, the long-standing Chinese community in Paris has gained a reputation for being "hard-working and managing without taxpayer help".

While the crime rate grows, local migrants from North Africa have been unafraid to voice their prejudices.